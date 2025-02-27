Myles Garrett steps up his efforts to force a trade

Myles Garrett continues to defy the Cleveland Browns in every attempt they make to try and keep him long-term.

Garrett has made clear that he is not open to any contract talks with the Browns as he maintains his trade demand, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Garrett’s camp has refused to even meet with Browns GM Andrew Berry for contract discussions at the NFL Combine.

While this may seem obvious in light of Garrett’s trade demand, it does underline the pass rusher’s determination to force his way out of Cleveland. Garrett has two years remaining on his current deal, so this is the time when the two sides would probably start thinking about an extension under typical circumstances.

The Browns remain adamant that they will not trade Garrett, and would like to sign him to a new contract. Obviously, that is not possible if Garrett is not even willing to discuss the possibility. Garrett has even suggested he would be willing to go to extreme measures to force a trade.

Garrett currently makes $25 million per year, but could undoubtedly get a massive raise if he were to negotiate a new deal now. However, he will get paid no matter what, and he has made it clear he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Garrett turned 29 in December and has shown no signs of slowing down. He collected 14 sacks in 2024, the fourth consecutive season he has reached that number.