Myles Garrett trying to recruit former Browns star back to team

Browns superstar Myles Garrett would like to see several of his former teammates return to Cleveland in 2022.

Garrett made that abundantly clear earlier this week with an Instagram post reading, “Come Home The Fellas Miss You.” And while the former first-round pick didn’t tag anyone or name anyone specifically, it certainly generated a reaction from several who used to call Cleveland home.

Among the first to reply was free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who asked, “Who you talking to slimeeeee?” Garrett quickly replied, “It’s time.”

Beckham spent two-plus seasons with the Browns after being shipped over from the New York Giants in 2019. However, his overall production dipped and he eventually fell out of favor. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and went on to win his first Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for Beckham, he suffered a torn ACL in The Big Game and is expected to miss at least part of the 2022 season. He’s generated very little public interest on the open market.

Whether or not Garrett’s plea will be enough to sway Browns ownership remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely. The Browns-Beckham divorce wasn’t exactly pretty and general manager Andrew Berry probably isn’t keen on a reunion.