Steelers’ Najee Harris to have different workload in 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had the second-most carries in the NFL (307) during his rookie season last year, but he might not have such a large workload this season.

The Pro Bowler told reporters Tuesday that he expects to see a decrease in his overall workload.

“I am taking time off,” Harris said via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I will not be on the field for certain plays. We’re still going to talk about that, though. I do want to play. A lot. … Any time I can. But at the same time, it’s all about being smart. So I understand where (Steelers offensive coaches) are coming from.”

Harris still foresees himself being on the field for a significant amount of snaps, but the Steelers will try to give him a break when possible.

“We are doing that a lot this year (that) I will not be on the field, I guess, (as much),” Harris said. “I will be on the field a lot — but on certain downs, I will not be on the field. Just (pick my spots), I guess. Extra rest.”

Harris proved to be a reliable workhorse for the Steelers during his rookie season. In 17 games, he ran for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. Harris also had 74 receptions for 467 yards and three touchdowns. The 24-year-old led the league with 381 total touches last season, nine more than Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (372).