Nathaniel Hackett tops unenviable list

Nathaniel Hackett sits atop one list when it comes to NFL head coaches, but it’s not the kind of list he wants to be on.

SportsBetting.ag takes bets on which NFL coach will be the next one to be fired. Not only does Hackett top the list, but he is an odds-on favorite to lose his job before any other coach. Matt Rhule isn’t too far behind them. Any other coach has quite longer odds.

Here is the list:

Nathaniel Hackett 1-2 (-200)

Matt Rhule 2-1

Frank Reich 9-1

Kliff Kingsbury 12-1

Ron Rivera 16-1

Josh McDaniels 18-1

We’re not rooting for people to lose their jobs or necessarily trying to get them fired. But it’s hard to ignore matters with Hackett.

The Broncos have 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson leading their offense, plus other good skill players like Jerry Jeudy, and they look completely incompetent. Hackett has also looked completely overwhelmed and unprepared since he’s a first-time coach and also acting as playcaller.

Denver is 2-3 and has scored 16-or-fewer points in four of their five games, and that’s with a coach who comes from an offensive background! There’s no way anyone involved with the team can be satisfied with the level of play and results in Denver.