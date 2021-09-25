Denzel Mims still getting very strange treatment from Jets

The New York Jets made wide receiver Denzel Mims a second-round pick in 2020, and he showed real promise as a rookie. That makes the team’s handling of him in 2021 even more baffling.

Mims has seen just three snaps in the first two weeks of the season, and was inactive for Week 2. Mims is likely to be inactive for Week 3 as well, but according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jets remain high on the young receiver and have even turned down trade inquiries.

From @gmfb: #Jets WR Denzel Mims was inactive last week and it sounds like he’ll be down again tomorrow, but the team still believes in his future, to the point they’ve turned away trade inquiries. pic.twitter.com/YOPdOrmsmR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2021

Figure that one out. Mims seemed fine in 2020, catching 23 passes for 357 yards in nine games as a rookie. Then came preseason rumblings that his spot on the team was in jeopardy. Mims ultimately made the final roster, but clearly isn’t a factor in the New York offense right now.

One would think the Jets offense could use all the weapons it can get, particularly as Jamison Crowder has yet to play this season. Apparently not, and Mims will have to keep waiting his turn for whatever reason.