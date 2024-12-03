NFL hands down punishment to Azeez Al-Shaair for Trevor Lawrence hit

The NFL has decided on disciplinary action for Azeez Al-Shaair in the wake of the Houston Texans linebacker’s brutal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Al-Shaair has been suspended for three games, the NFL announced on Tuesday. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a statement that the punishment stems from the hit to Lawrence’s head and neck area, Al-Shaair’s actions after the play, and the linebacker’s history of rules violations.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated,” Runyan wrote.

You can read the full press release:

The full announcement from the NFL https://t.co/QtrEdUwW60 pic.twitter.com/gxI18HLhXN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2024

Al-Shaair’s hit on Lawrence led to a brawl between the Texans and Jaguars, and Runyan noted that the linebacker then pulled an opponent to the ground by the facemask. Al-Shaair also “started another physical confrontation near the end zone” as he was heading off the field, according to the press release.

Lawrence showed obvious signs of a concussion after the hit from Al-Shaair. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game almost immediately. Fortunately, he provided an encouraging update on his health a few hours afterward.

Al-Shaair issued an apology via social media on Monday, but the NFL clearly was not moved by it.

Whether Al-Shaair intended to hurt Lawrence or not, most people agree the hit was dirty. He was also fined for throwing a punch on the sideline earlier this season, which likely factored into the three-game suspension.