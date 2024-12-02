Trevor Lawrence issues first comment after being knocked out of Jags’ game

Trevor Lawrence issued a statement on Sunday night several hours after being knocked out of his Jacksonville Jaguars’ 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Lawrence was knocked out of the game late in the second quarter after being nailed in the head by Azeez Al-Shaair while sliding to give himself up.

There has been no announcement about what kind of injury Lawrence may have, but the 25-year-old quarterback did issue a statement on Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all,” Lawrence wrote on X.

Lawrence was 4/10 for 41 yards with an interception prior to exiting. Lawrence is in his fourth season since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2021.