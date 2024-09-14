NFL announces discipline for Chargers-Raiders fight

The NFL handed down discipline Saturday over a fight that marred the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL did not hand down any suspensions over the brawl, which saw Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer and Raiders defensive back Jack Jones ejected for throwing punches. Both Palmer and Jones were fined, as were Raiders defenders Maxx Crosby and Marcus Epps.

The NFL fined #Chargers WR Josh Palmer $11,255 and #Raiders CB Jack Jones $5,472 and for their roles in a fight last week. Both were ejected. Maxx Crosby ($11,255) and Marcus Epps ($11,817) were also fined for their roles in the melee. pic.twitter.com/6SiIs6oKEu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2024

The fight started late in the fourth, just after the Chargers scored to go up two scores and effectively put the game out of reach. The incident seemed mostly born out of frustration for Raiders players, particularly Jones.

The Chargers and Raiders will not meet again until Week 18. If there are any hard feelings, they will have to stew for a while.