NFL announces discipline for Chargers-Raiders fight

September 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Chargers and Raiders players fighting

The NFL handed down discipline Saturday over a fight that marred the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL did not hand down any suspensions over the brawl, which saw Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer and Raiders defensive back Jack Jones ejected for throwing punches. Both Palmer and Jones were fined, as were Raiders defenders Maxx Crosby and Marcus Epps.

The fight started late in the fourth, just after the Chargers scored to go up two scores and effectively put the game out of reach. The incident seemed mostly born out of frustration for Raiders players, particularly Jones.

The Chargers and Raiders will not meet again until Week 18. If there are any hard feelings, they will have to stew for a while.

Jack JonesJosh PalmerMarcus EppsMaxx Crosby
