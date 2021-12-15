 Skip to main content
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

NFL considering significant change to COVID policy

December 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases across the NFL this week, and the league is considering a change to its current policy as a result.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the NFL is exploring the idea of giving vaccinated, asymptomatic players a quicker path to returning to team activities. Currently, vaccinated individuals who test positive but have no symptoms must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be cleared. That could be shortened, according to Maske.

Several teams could be shorthanded this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. The Cleveland Browns have had Baker Mayfield and several other offensive starters test positive. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also produced a positive test, though both he and Mayfield have said they are not experiencing symptoms.

Maske noted that it’s possible a change could go into effect this week, but the NFL and NFL Players Association would have to agree to it.

