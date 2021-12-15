NFL considering significant change to COVID policy

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases across the NFL this week, and the league is considering a change to its current policy as a result.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the NFL is exploring the idea of giving vaccinated, asymptomatic players a quicker path to returning to team activities. Currently, vaccinated individuals who test positive but have no symptoms must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be cleared. That could be shortened, according to Maske.

Currently, it takes two negative tests 24 hours apart for such a player to be cleared. It's possible that will be shortened. If there is to be a protocol change in this area, it would have to be through an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA. https://t.co/eXlqD4qJ64 — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 15, 2021

The NFL is checking with public health authorities about its plan to shorten the period by which a vaccinated, asymptomatic player could return to team activities following a positive covid test, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 15, 2021

Several teams could be shorthanded this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. The Cleveland Browns have had Baker Mayfield and several other offensive starters test positive. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also produced a positive test, though both he and Mayfield have said they are not experiencing symptoms.

Maske noted that it’s possible a change could go into effect this week, but the NFL and NFL Players Association would have to agree to it.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports