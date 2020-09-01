NFL releases encouraging new coronavirus test results

The latest round of COVID-19 test results from the NFL will be hugely encouraging with the season less than two weeks away.

The league released a statement outlining testing results from August 21 through August 29. Only four players leaguewide tested positive, along with six non-playing personnel.

New from the NFL and NFLPA pic.twitter.com/I4qXTcR6FS — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 1, 2020

In total, nearly 9,000 players and staff were tested multiple times during the week. To get only ten positive tests is remarkable. It speaks to the fact that players are doing an outstanding job keeping themselves safe.

This has been an ongoing trend within the league since intake testing started. It’s a hugely positive sign. If it keeps up through the regular season, finishing the year should be perfectly doable.