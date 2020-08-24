NFL seeing promising coronavirus numbers ahead of season

NFL training camp is in full swing with the regular season less than three weeks away, and the coronavirus positivity rate remains low across the league.

The NFL released some of its latest coronavirus numbers on Monday. There were more than 100,000 total tests administered from the start of testing last month through Aug. 11, and the positivity rate among players was less than 1 percent. Perhaps more encouraging, there were 58,397 tests from Aug. 12-20 and only six confirmed positives. None of those positive tests were from players players.

It’s hard to predict how things will look until teams begin traveling, but the NFL could not have asked for much better results thus far. There was a scare over the weekend with a rash of positive COVID-19 tests, but all of them were the result of testing errors.

The NFL had the benefit of being able to watch how every other league did things, and that seems to have made a difference. Hopefully that trend continues into the regular season.