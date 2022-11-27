NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind.

Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. He is expected to meet with all three over the next week or so. On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that an executive from one team that has been linked to Beckham told him he expects OBJ to sign with the Cowboys.

Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: “It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

“It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1,” the executive told Schefter.

If that is the case, why is Beckham going to bother meeting with other teams? The answer is probably money.

Beckham is 30 and coming off a torn ACL, but he is said to be seeking a multi-year deal. He also wants to be one of the highest-paid wide receivers in football. It would not be a surprise if Jerry Jones ends up writing that check, but Beckham needs to keep his options open and create leverage even if Dallas is his preferred destination.

No team has recruited Beckham more openly than the Cowboys. Dallas is coming off back-to-back wins over top NFC competition, so that probably helped their chances of signing OBJ.