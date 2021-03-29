NFL executive has impressive comparisons for Zach Wilson

Though Trevor Lawrence is set to go first overall in the NFL Draft, the most interesting quarterback name in the draft might be Zach Wilson. Praised for his skill and athleticism, there’s a growing belief he will be the second player off the board and could be a franchise-changing addition.

One league executive’s quote bears that out. The AFC executive told Albert Breer of The MMQB that in terms of athleticism, Wilson could be on par with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

“From a tape standpoint, he wasn’t as good as [Mahomes and Rodgers] coming out,” the executive said. “But that’s easy to say now. Some of the ability to throw from different angles, and with a release that quick is similar to those guys. Rodgers is probably more appropriate. Remember, people weren’t super [excited] with Rodgers’ arm, either, which seems crazy now. So is he as talented as those guys, as an athlete? Maybe. Is he gonna be a great generational quarterback? I don’t know.”

Obviously, there is still a lot of uncertainty here, as there is for most quarterbacks coming out of college. However, when you see some of what Wilson was able to do at his Pro Day, it’s easy to understand why teams might be getting excited. The Jets will likely have the first shot at selecting Wilson, and he may be the favorite to go No. 2.