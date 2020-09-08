 Skip to main content
NFL Films reportedly creating team-specific crowd noise to play in stadiums

September 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Roger Goodell

More details continue to come out about how the NFL will make artificial crowd noise work in stadiums this fall.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, NFL Films has used four years of crowd sounds to create the audio track that will be used in NFL stadiums. Teams will receive tracks specific to the franchise, so team-appropriate chants will be heard in home stadiums.

The league has made clear that there will be some restrictions on how the tracks will be used. They will, however, be allowed even in stadiums with fans, and should be heard on TV as well.

NFL Films is known for its top-quality output. The audio tracks should sound quite realistic and good on TV.

