NFL wants to identify unvaccinated players during games, practices

The NFL and NFLPA are working on a way to identify unvaccinated players during games and practices, according to a report.

Pro Football Talk says the two groups are working out the details for providing visual proof of who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NFL already has different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players and staff. Those who are vaccinated have received more freedom and are not under as strict protocol.

Some teams have already achieved over 85 percent vaccination rates among teams. However, a recent report said at least two teams were under 50 percent. Altogether, about 73 percent of players in the NFL are vaccinated.

Such a measure would likely lead to harassment and “vaccine shaming” among those who are identified as not being vaccinated against COVID-19. That may be exactly the kind of response some want in order to pressure holdouts into getting vaccinated. Others will likely view this as a gross violation of privacy.