NFL insider made very unfortunate on-air mistake while talking about Justin Tucker

Tom Pelissero is officially in the running for a Sigmund Freud Award.

The NFL insider Pelissero was appearing Friday on NFL Network when he made an extremely unfortunate error while discussing the Week 7 Baltimore Ravens-Detroit Lions matchup. Pelissero attempted to reference the NFL-record field goal that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit in the last meeting between the two teams back in 2021. But instead of saying, “Justin Tucker banging a 60-yard field goal,” Pelissero regrettably said, “Justin Tucker banging a 60-year-old” instead.

Take a listen.

Justin Tucker did WHAT pic.twitter.com/ZpDDsp2YUV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2023

The instant facepalm by Pelissero’s co-host told you just about everything that you need to know.

For the record, Tucker has been married to his wife Amanda since 2015, and the two have a son together. So needless to say, Pelissero’s characterization of the situation was not at all accurate.

Everybody makes mistakes though, and Pelissero’s overall point was well-taken — that the (actually 66-yard) field goal that Tucker hit in Detroit two years ago was indeed an absolute banger.