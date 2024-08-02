NFL scores major win in ‘Sunday Ticket’ lawsuit

The NFL scored a major win in the “Sunday Ticket” lawsuit it was facing.

In late June, a jury awarded $4.7 billion in damages to the members of a class action lawsuit. The class action lawsuit was brought about by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers — both residential and commercial — who alleged that the NFL had violated antitrust laws by pooling their teams’ broadcasting rights and charging an inflated price for “Sunday Ticket.” The penalty amount decided by the jury had the chance to triple based on antitrust laws. But as of now,

The NFL had petitioned U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez for a judgement or new trial. On Thursday, Gutierrez entered a judgment that overturned the verdict.

Gutierrez noted two problems with the case. One, Gutierrez found the methodologies used by the two economists from the plaintiff’s side to be flawed. Two, he also felt the way the jury calculated the penalty to be errant.

Gutierrez, whose courtroom is in Los Angeles, Calif., did say in his decision that there was evidence presented that would support a jury’s decision to find the NFL guilty of violations.

The NFL issued a statement Thursday in response to the legal development.

“We believe that the NFL’s media distribution model provides our fans with an array of options to follow the game they love, including local broadcasts of every single game on free over-the-air television,” the league’s statement read. “We thank Judge Gutierrez for his time and attention to this case and look forward to an exciting 2024 NFL season.”