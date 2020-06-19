NFL Network, NFL RedZone dropped from DISH Network and Sling TV

Subscribers of the DISH Network and Sling TV may have trouble getting their NFL news for the time being.

As Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk noted, the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels were suddenly dropped from DISH Network and Sling TV on Thursday night. The NFL released a statement claiming DISH has not been willing to accept standard terms that other providers have accepted, and the sides are still negotiatiing.

“As of 9 pm ET NFL Network and NFL RedZone are no longer available to DISH and Sling TV subscribers,” the NFL’s press release said. “While NFL Media remains committed to negotiating an agreement and has offered terms consistent with those in place with other distributors, DISH has not agreed.​”

NFL RedZone has become extremely popular among fans, especially those with fantasy football teams. NFL Network also airs preseason and regular season games in addition to 24-hour news about the league, so DISH and Sling TV subscribers will not have access to any of that until an agreement is reached.

Preseason games are scheduled to begin in less than two months, so the NFL and DISH will likely try to pressure one another to fold prior to that. This is not the first time we have seen a provider in a stand-off with the NFL, and the situations typically get resolved one way or the other.