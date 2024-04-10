NFL announces teams for first ever game in Brazil

The NFL will play its first ever game in South America next season, and the matchup will feature two iconic franchises.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will “host” the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.

The first-ever regular season game IN BRAZIL is SET! 🇧🇷 @NFLBrasil And for the first time in more than 50 years, an NFL game will be played on Friday night of opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/9T4HGqXdkd — NFL (@NFL) April 10, 2024

The game will be played on Sept. 6, which is the Friday night of Week 1. The regular season will begin the night before when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host an opponent that has yet to be announced.

We already knew the Eagles would be the hosts of the NFL’s first ever game in Brazil, as commissioner Roger Goodell announced that ahead of the Super Bowl. It became clear that Green Bay would be the other team when Packers president Mark Murphy said Tuesday that his team is “either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil.”

Based on Packers president Mark Murphy’s comments this morning, it sounds like they’re preparing to open the season in Brazil against the Eagles. Speaking before the annual Tailgate Tour departed, Murphy said: “We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil.” pic.twitter.com/AObENaLxtV — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2024

With Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love facing off, fans in Brazil will get to see two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.