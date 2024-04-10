 Skip to main content
NFL announces teams for first ever game in Brazil

April 10, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The NFL will play its first ever game in South America next season, and the matchup will feature two iconic franchises.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will “host” the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.

The game will be played on Sept. 6, which is the Friday night of Week 1. The regular season will begin the night before when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host an opponent that has yet to be announced.

We already knew the Eagles would be the hosts of the NFL’s first ever game in Brazil, as commissioner Roger Goodell announced that ahead of the Super Bowl. It became clear that Green Bay would be the other team when Packers president Mark Murphy said Tuesday that his team is “either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil.”

With Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love facing off, fans in Brazil will get to see two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

