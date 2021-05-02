 Skip to main content
NFL reporter Jay Glazer responds to hate from Manchester United fans

May 2, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jay Glazer

Manchester United’s match was postponed on Sunday after fans stormed Old Trafford stadium in protest of the club’s ownership group. NFL insider Jay Glazer wants to remind people, once again, that he has no relation to that ownership group.

Billionaire Malcolm Glazer acquired ownership of Manchester United by buying out shareholders in chunks from 2003 to 2005. Glazer’s sons Joel and Avram took over day-to-day operation of the club in 2006 after Malcolm had a stroke. Malcolm died in 2014, and the Glazer family still owns Man. U in addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following Sunday’s protest, Jay Glazer received a bunch of hatred on social media. He felt inclined to respond.

The same has happened to Jay in the past when fans were upset with the Bucs. Since he’s a prominent Glazer in sports, people automatically assume he must have some relation to the billionaire Glazers. Many of his sports media buddies got in on the fun.

Fans were not even permitted at Sunday’s scheduled match between Manchester United and Liverpool, but protesters managed to make their way onto the pitch carrying flares and other objects. Many of them held signs ripping the Glazer family and urging them to sell the club. The outrage stems in large part from The Super League, which you can read more about here.

