Report: NFL may respond to roughing the passer criticism

A pair of controversial calls in Week 5 have prompted the NFL to take a second look at how roughing the passer penalties are being officiated, according to a report.

The NFL will discuss how roughing the passer is being called across the league, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. However, the report cautioned that changes to the rule are not anticipated during the season.

NFL owners are set to meet in New York next week for regular meetings, which will likely prompt the discussions. Any permanent changes would have to go through the league’s Competition Committee.

Two roughing the passer calls had significant impacts on Week 5 games, including one bizarre one on Monday night’s nationally-televised game. The calls have prompted outcry from some of the sport’s biggest names, which will at least compel the NFL to discuss possible long-term changes.