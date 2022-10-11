 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 11, 2022

Report: NFL may respond to roughing the passer criticism

October 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Roger Goodell at a press conference

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of controversial calls in Week 5 have prompted the NFL to take a second look at how roughing the passer penalties are being officiated, according to a report.

The NFL will discuss how roughing the passer is being called across the league, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. However, the report cautioned that changes to the rule are not anticipated during the season.

NFL owners are set to meet in New York next week for regular meetings, which will likely prompt the discussions. Any permanent changes would have to go through the league’s Competition Committee.

Two roughing the passer calls had significant impacts on Week 5 games, including one bizarre one on Monday night’s nationally-televised game. The calls have prompted outcry from some of the sport’s biggest names, which will at least compel the NFL to discuss possible long-term changes.

Article Tags

Roughing the Passer
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus