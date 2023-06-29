NFL suspends 3 players for entire season over gambling violations

Three more NFL players have been suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The NFL on Thursday announced that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Rashod Berry have been suspended indefinitely through at least the entire 2023 season. The same punishment was handed down to free-agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor.

Both Rodgers and Berry were waived by the Colts shortly after the news was announced.

That now makes 10 players who have been suspended for violations of the NFL’s gambling policy. The most significant was star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended last year and reinstated this offseason. We then saw Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and several other players receive bans of varying lengths back in April.

It seems like there has been some confusion and/or carelessness regarding what is allowed and not allowed now that the NFL has partnered with gambling companies. The league recently gave players six key rules to follow, so perhaps that will lead to fewer suspensions going forward.