Report: Rep for Lamar Jackson reached out to teams with big news

Lamar Jackson does not have an official agent, but the star quarterback apparently has at least one person working on his behalf while he navigates through an uncertain offseason.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was told by multiple sources that a representative who is not certified by the NFL Players Association has contacted more than one team on behalf of Jackson in an attempt to spark negotiations.

The representative has reportedly informed teams that Jackson is not seeking a fully guaranteed contract. Though, there is a belief that Jackson could be asking for up to $200 million or more in guaranteed money, even if he technically is not insisting on the entire contract being guaranteed.

What is more interesting is that one source told Florio that Jackson’s rep has told teams the former MVP is ready to move on from the Baltimore Ravens. Since the Ravens gave Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag, they would reserve the right to match any offer sheet he signed.

Many people feel Jackson is making a mistake by not hiring an agent. The decision has ubdoubtedly complicated negotiations between him and the Ravens, but Lamar has made it clear that he believes he is better off without an NFLPA-certified agent. The former Louisville star did not have an agent coming out of college and was advised by his mother leading up to the NFL Draft.

Jackson all but admitted that the Ravens offered him $133 million guaranteed over three years. If so, that is hardly insulting. That would be more money fully guaranteed at signing than Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray got when they signed their new deals last offseason. The issue seems to be that Jackson cannot accept that the fully guaranteed $230 million contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns is an outlier.

We heard over the weekend about one surprise team that might enter the Jackson sweepstakes, but the situation seems to be progressing slowly.