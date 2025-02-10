Nick Foles goes viral with perfect Tom Brady post

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had the perfect social media post after the team’s 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Foles famously quarterbacked the Eagles to a win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII seven years ago, and he went after Brady again on Sunday. In a hilarious post on X, Foles joked about how Brady was on hand for both of the Eagles’ Super Bowl wins, and that Brady “might be a good luck charm” for the franchise.

“It’s really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles’ two Super Bowl wins!” Foles wrote. “He might be a good luck charm.”

It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm. Have a great night! — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) February 10, 2025

Foles is correct that the Eagles’ Super Bowl history suddenly has a lot of Brady associations. Brady, of course, was on the losing side in Super Bowl LII and was on the FOX broadcast for Sunday’s game. Foles might have had some added incentive to get a shot in at Brady in light of their personal history.

Brady has a sense of humor about how Foles has bested him in the past. The legendary quarterback will have to wear this one, though he got some shots of his own in at other targets during Sunday’s broadcast.