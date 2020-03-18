Nick Foles traded to Bears for fourth-round pick

The Chicago Bears have been hunting for a quarterback, and it seems they now have one.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears will acquire Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick. NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo reported that Foles will restructure his contract to facilitate the deal.

Despite the restructure, Foles will be making a lot of money. He’s still guaranteed $50 million over the next three years. That will make for an interesting quarterback competition with Mitchell Trubisky, as the Bears probably won’t want to pay Foles big money to sit on the bench.

Foles has been frequently named as a Bears target and now they got him. He’s a Super Bowl MVP who has worked with Matt Nagy before, but injuries ruined his Jacksonville career. The Bears will be hoping that a fresh start will allow him to reset and be productive again, because Trubisky has not been doing the job.