Nick Sirianni has profane comment during Super Bowl postgame

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni could not quite censor himself during his team’s celebration following their Super Bowl LIX win.

Sirianni was asked about the future of Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during the postgame festivities after Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though Sirianni’s interview was being broadcast live on FOX, the Eagles coach did not exactly censor himself, dropping a profanity live on the air.

“Kellen, let’s run this s— back, Kellen. Let’s run this back,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni is hardly the first to swear on television during a championship celebration, and he will not be the last. It still made for funny television, though FOX might feel a bit awkward that it happened on their air.

As far as Sirianni’s message to Moore goes, it does not appear he will be getting his wish. The head coach will have some work to do to retool his staff for next season as long as that remains the case, but Sirianni himself is certainly committed to going for a repeat championship.