Report reveals Saints’ next head coach

The New Orleans Saints have finally found the team’s next head coach.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to accept an offer to coach the Saints after the Super Bowl, per FOX Sports reporter Jordan Schultz. While Moore has remained focused on Sunday’s title game, the 36-year-old OC has reportedly made some calls during the two-week break regarding his potential staff in New Orleans.

Moore had been viewed as the “top candidate” for the Saints job in recent weeks.

Sources: As #Eagles OC Kellen Moore gets ready to coordinate the biggest game of his career, the expectation remains that he will accept the #Saints HC position after the Super Bowl. Moore has been focused on the Eagles this week, but prior to the week had already started… pic.twitter.com/A3EE7oMocQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 9, 2025

Moore and the Saints have yet to agree on contract specifics with New Orleans wary of getting punished by the league for tampering. But the two sides are not expected to have trouble coming to terms on a deal with Moore’s salary projected to be doubled or even tripled.

The Saints job would be Moore’s first shot at an NFL head coaching gig. This season is Moore’s sixth as an NFL offensive coordinator. In his first year with the Eagles, Moore coached up a Philly offense that ranked eight in total yardage at 367.2 yards per game.