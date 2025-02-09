 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 8, 2025

Report reveals Saints’ next head coach

February 8, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Article Tags

Kellen MooreNew Orleans Saints
A Saints helmet on the bench

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have finally found the team’s next head coach.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to accept an offer to coach the Saints after the Super Bowl, per FOX Sports reporter Jordan Schultz. While Moore has remained focused on Sunday’s title game, the 36-year-old OC has reportedly made some calls during the two-week break regarding his potential staff in New Orleans.

Moore had been viewed as the “top candidate” for the Saints job in recent weeks.

Moore and the Saints have yet to agree on contract specifics with New Orleans wary of getting punished by the league for tampering. But the two sides are not expected to have trouble coming to terms on a deal with Moore’s salary projected to be doubled or even tripled.

The Saints job would be Moore’s first shot at an NFL head coaching gig. This season is Moore’s sixth as an NFL offensive coordinator. In his first year with the Eagles, Moore coached up a Philly offense that ranked eight in total yardage at 367.2 yards per game.