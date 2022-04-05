Former 1st-round pick likely done with Patriots

N’Keal Harry has been a massive disappointment since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2019, and the end of his time with the franchise could be near.

The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker on Saturday in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Parker is now the most accomplished receiver on the Patriots and likely to take a big role in the offense.

Harry was already struggling to carve out a role on the team prior to the Parker acquisition. With the increased competition at receiver, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that he expects this to be the end of Harry’s time with New England.

In addition to Parker, the Patriots have Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor at receiver. That leaves quite a crowd and not much room for Harry.

Parker not only gives the Pats a bigger playmaker at receiver for 2020, but he also provides them some insurance. Meyers and Agholor are set to be free agents after next season.

Harry has 57 catches, 598 yards and 4 touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots. The former Arizona State receiver was the No. 32 pick in 2019.

Photo: Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry (1) during warmups prior to a game agains the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports