 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 31, 2023

Northwestern hires USFL head coach to assist program

July 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Skip Holtz in a headset

Sep 17, 2016; Lubbock, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz on the sidelines during the game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech defeated Louisiana Tech 59-45. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern has hired a coach with lots of experience to help the program this fall.

The Wildcats have agreed to hire Skip Holtz as a special assistant to the head coach for the fall, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Holtz, 59, is the head coach of the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions. He has led the team to consecutive championships.

Prior to coaching in the USFL, Holtz coached at Louisiana Tech for nine seasons from 2013-2021. He was fired after going 3-9 in the 2021 season.

Skip coached under his famous father Lou at Notre Dame in the early ’90s. He has served as a head coach at UConn, East Carolina and South Florida, in addition to Louisiana Tech.

Northwestern is seeking someone with more experience to help run the program now that Pat Fitzgerald has been fired.

Article Tags

Northwestern FootballSkip Holtz
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus