Northwestern hires USFL head coach to assist program

Northwestern has hired a coach with lots of experience to help the program this fall.

The Wildcats have agreed to hire Skip Holtz as a special assistant to the head coach for the fall, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Sources: Northwestern has agreed in principle to hire Skip Holtz as the special assistant to the head coach for the 2023 season. Holtz’s assignment is temporary and won’t interfere with his USFL job as the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions. pic.twitter.com/tWkei4qhLT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 31, 2023

Holtz, 59, is the head coach of the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions. He has led the team to consecutive championships.

Prior to coaching in the USFL, Holtz coached at Louisiana Tech for nine seasons from 2013-2021. He was fired after going 3-9 in the 2021 season.

Skip coached under his famous father Lou at Notre Dame in the early ’90s. He has served as a head coach at UConn, East Carolina and South Florida, in addition to Louisiana Tech.

Northwestern is seeking someone with more experience to help run the program now that Pat Fitzgerald has been fired.