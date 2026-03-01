Notable update emerges on Daniel Jones’ future

Daniel Jones’ (part) fairy tale season may not have been enough for him just yet.

Jones and the Indianapolis Colts are “not close” to agreeing to terms on a new contract, Tony Paulino of Essentially Sports reported Saturday. Paulino notes that Jones wants more money than the Colts expected, potentially creating a situation where the team might have to put either the transition or the franchise tag on the veteran quarterback.

Jones, the former No. 6 overall pick, had a surprisingly impressive season in 2025 for the Colts. He threw for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions and went 8-5 as the team’s starter. Jones also added 164 yards and five touchdowns as a rusher.

But Jones’ solid season came to a premature end in Week 14 after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (video here). The Colts are however optimistic that Jones will be ready in time for training camp before the 2026 season.

Unfortunately for Jones, 28, he played out last season on a one-year contract. That means that he was unable to lock in any long-term money before his Achilles tear and is now set to become a free agent.

The Colts, who collapsed and lost their last seven straight games of the season (mostly after Jones was hurt) to miss the playoffs altogether, also have another key skill player about to hit free agency in 1,000-yard wide receiver Alec Pierce. That means Indianapolis may have to get creative if they want Jones back with them in 2026.