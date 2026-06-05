Notable update emerges on Stefon Diggs’ future

AJ Brown’s arrival in New England might not necessarily prevent them from bringing back Stefon Diggs .

The veteran wide receiver Diggs could end up back on the Patriots before long, New England sports personality Paul Fitzgerald reported on Thursday. Fitzgerald says not to be surprised if Diggs is back on the Patriots roster “very soon.”

Diggs, 32, already spent the 2025 season with New England. The four-time NFL Pro Bowler started in all 17 games for the Patriots, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns as they eventually went on to make the Super Bowl.

But New England decided earlier this offseason to formally release Diggs. That was in large part due to financial considerations with Diggs having a backloaded contract. As a result of waiving him, the Patriots saved nearly $17 million in cap space for the 2026 season.

New England has since shored up their wide receiver position by trading for the former Super Bowl champion Brown, 28, to serve as a true WR1 for them. That said, Brown does also come with some concerns over the health of his knee.

In fairness, the former NFL receptions leader Diggs comes with some concerns of his own and was recently found not guilty in a battery case. But if the Patriots can get him back at a discount, Diggs could easily fit the profile of a supporting receiver who is already well familiar with the system in place.