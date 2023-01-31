NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move

Sunday’s move by the Empire State Building was so bad, it prompted a response from New York City mayor Eric Adams.

The famed New York skyscraper was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors following the team’s NFC Championship game victory on Sunday in a move that baffled most observers. The Eagles are major rivals with the New York Giants, and the betrayal was front-page news for the city’s tabloids.

Things were bad enough that Adams was asked about the controversy in a Monday morning appearance on CNN, and he did not even bother trying to defend it.

“That got away from us the way the Eagles game got away from us with the Giants,” Adams said, via TMZ Sports. “We should have lit up in real symbolism the colors of the Giants. That blue should have been there. Unfortunately, someone didn’t get the memo at the Empire State Building.”

The Empire State Building has a history of doing this for championship teams, and Sunday was not even the first time it was lit up in Eagles colors. In the future, they might have to be a bit more selective about which teams they honor this way.