Report: Odell Beckham had botched ACL surgery while with Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered the second ACL injury of his career to end his 2021 season. Apparently, there was some reason to see that second injury coming.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed on Wednesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” that when Beckham first tore his ACL in the 2020 season, the surgery performed was not done well. Beckham was a member of the Cleveland Browns at that time, but the surgery was performed by a doctor unaffiliated with the team.

According to Rapoport, the Rams were aware of the issue when they signed Beckham last season.

More on Odell Beckham’s first ACL surgery in 2020: The procedure, which was performed by a non-team affiliated doc, led to a rehab that took longer than expected while Beckham was training in AZ. Some wondered if he wasn’t working hard enough. Turns out, just not a great surgery. https://t.co/6g7iLd4laa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

This certainly adds some context to Beckham’s previous two seasons. Even more interesting, it might remind some that Baker Mayfield accused Cleveland’s medical staff of mishandling a different Beckham injury in 2019. Even if it was not a Browns doctor who performed Beckham’s initial surgery, it does not reflect well on them that it happened on their watch.

Beckham is on the mend from his second ACL surgery after his Super Bowl injury. By all accounts, this one was more successful, which bodes well for his long-term outlook.

Photo: Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports