Odell Beckham Jr finds buyer for his Cleveland area mansion

Odell Beckham Jr. has moved on from the two-plus seasons he spent with the Cleveland Browns, and the star wide receiver is now leaving another piece of Ohio in his rearview.

Beckham listed his Columbia Station home for sale back in April, and TMZ reports that he has found a buyer. The home was listed for $3.3 million, though the sale price is not yet known.

The 13,800-square-foot house is located approximately 20 miles outside of Cleveland. It features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a golf simulator, game streaming room and massive pool. You can see some photos below:

Odell Beckham is selling his $3.3 million mansion located right outside of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/TuCB01FXA6 — Bets & Business (@BetsAndBusiness) April 29, 2022

Beckham accepted an offer on the home on Monday. As luck would have it, the agreement came on the same day OBJ got a custom painting that also signifies him moving on from Cleveland.