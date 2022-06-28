Odell Beckham Jr got interesting painting of himself

Odell Beckham Jr. feels as though he picked himself up off the ground after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns last season. How do we know this? Because the wide receiver had a custom painting made that illustrates it.

An artist named Charlie Failure shared a photo on Monday of a painting he made for Beckham. The painting depicts OBJ of the Los Angeles Rams — with a shiny Super Bowl ring on his finger — helping OBJ of the Browns off the ground.

OBJ got a painting of Rams OBJ helping Browns OBJ off the ground pic.twitter.com/OGERQQMjUd — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 27, 2022

Alright then.

Beckham remains a free agent after he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. The Rams have been open about wanting to re-sign him. Even if OBJ is taking his time and weighing all options, he has hinted that the feeling is mutual.