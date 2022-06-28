 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 28, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr got interesting painting of himself

June 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. feels as though he picked himself up off the ground after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns last season. How do we know this? Because the wide receiver had a custom painting made that illustrates it.

An artist named Charlie Failure shared a photo on Monday of a painting he made for Beckham. The painting depicts OBJ of the Los Angeles Rams — with a shiny Super Bowl ring on his finger — helping OBJ of the Browns off the ground.

Alright then.

Beckham remains a free agent after he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. The Rams have been open about wanting to re-sign him. Even if OBJ is taking his time and weighing all options, he has hinted that the feeling is mutual.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus