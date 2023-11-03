Odell Beckham Jr. offers honest take on his role with Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. has not made much of an impact with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and the veteran wide receiver offered some honest comments this week about his role with the team.

Beckham has appeared in 6 games this season. He has just 14 catches for 162 yards, which is the type of stat line he was capable of producing in a single game during his prime. Beckham also has yet to score a touchdown with the Ravens.

On Thursday, Beckham spoke with reporters about his experience with the Ravens thus far. He repeatedly emphasized how the team is 6-2, though he did admit he is not totally “content.”

“I didn’t come here with the expectation that I’d be going for 2,000 yards,” Beckham said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “We’re trying to win a Super Bowl, so it is what it is, at this point. Just walking the fine line of being grateful for being back on the field but definitely not being content with how I am in terms of what’s going on.”

Beckham did not have a catch in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, though he did draw two pass interference penalties. He was seen slamming his helmet in frustration on the sideline with Baltimore leading 24-15 late in the fourth quarter.

A furious Odell Beckham Jr. following another DPI he drew. 3️⃣ wants a touchdown so badly. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/UrTmVF0y6l — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) October 29, 2023

Lamar Jackson told reporters this week that he is confident OBJ is “going to get on the scoreboard.” Head coach John Harbaugh also praised Beckham and said the 30-year-old receiver has been covered tightly due to his rare play-making ability. Harbaugh also believes Beckham is “going to pop” at some point.

“It’s just about finding ways to win at this point,” Beckham added. “Honestly, trying to get rings on your finger. That’s a lot of fun, I can tell you that much. So that’s the goal.”

Beckham is fourth on the Ravens in receiving yards behind rookie Zay Flowers, tight end Mark Andrews, and veteran receive Nelson Agholor. Baltimore has looked like one of the best teams in the AFC, so there is no need to change their offensive approach at this point.

It is unlikely that OBJ will turn into a consistent producer for the team, but no one would be shocked if he makes a few big plays over the second half of the season, especially now that he has shown some frustration.