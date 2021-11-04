Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad takes victory lap over son’s impending exit

Odell Beckham Sr. appears to be quite pleased with the events surrounding his son and the Cleveland Browns this week.

Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially finished as a Brown, and his father’s outside criticism of the team’s use of the wide receiver appears to have been a factor. On Tuesday, Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video that showed clips of his son open but not thrown to by Baker Mayfield.

On Thursday, Beckham Sr. publicly thanked the creator of that video, which looked like a clear message conveying that the Beckhams got precisely what they wanted.

In other words, it sure sounds like Beckham Sr. is happy his son is on the way out of Cleveland. Sure, it’s created drama and frustration for the Browns, but as the elder Beckham notes in the hashtag, that’s not really his concern.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports