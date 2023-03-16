Report: 3 teams showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be attracting significant interest from around the NFL despite his injury history.

The Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs are the teams with the most interest in signing Beckham, according to Jordan Schulz of The Score. Other teams may be involved as well, though not yet as strongly.

Add the #Ravens and #Chiefs to the list of teams showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per sources. A couple more potentially as well, while the #Cowboys also remain interested. https://t.co/YPvP3GzWzN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

The Cowboys have been long linked to Beckham, while the Chiefs and Ravens are newer entrants into the sweepstakes. The Chiefs make plenty of sense as they lost a wide receiver on Wednesday, while the Ravens are badly in need of talent at the position. Beckham would be a gamble given his injury history, but could be a very worthwhile one if healthy.

Beckham has not played in over a year after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. That is not stopping him from putting some significant contract demands forward to interested teams.