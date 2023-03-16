 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 16, 2023

Report: 3 teams showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

March 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be attracting significant interest from around the NFL despite his injury history.

The Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs are the teams with the most interest in signing Beckham, according to Jordan Schulz of The Score. Other teams may be involved as well, though not yet as strongly.

The Cowboys have been long linked to Beckham, while the Chiefs and Ravens are newer entrants into the sweepstakes. The Chiefs make plenty of sense as they lost a wide receiver on Wednesday, while the Ravens are badly in need of talent at the position. Beckham would be a gamble given his injury history, but could be a very worthwhile one if healthy.

Beckham has not played in over a year after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. That is not stopping him from putting some significant contract demands forward to interested teams.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensDallas CowboysKansas City ChiefsOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus