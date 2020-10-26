Odell Beckham Jr. out for season with torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. has once again had a season cut short by a significant injury.

Beckham left Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter. Indications were that the injury could be serious, and Beckham told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Monday that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Beckham injured his knee while trying to make a tackle after a Baker Mayfield interception. He immediately went down in pain and then limped to the locker room. You can see a video of the play here.

After a disappointing season last year, Beckham and the Browns had played much better through the first part of 2020. OBJ will finish the season with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham also missed the majority of the 2017 season when he suffered a fractured ankle. He took to social media earlier this year to give a shoutout to all the players who had been injured, and he is now unfortunately a part of that group.