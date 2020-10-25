Odell Beckham Jr. feared to have ‘major’ knee injury

Odell Beckham Jr. is feared to have suffered a “major” knee injury during the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Beckham suffered a knee injury trying to make a tackle after a Baker Mayfield interception midway through the first quarter of Cleveland’s 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odell's now out of today's game with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/oGBhJcPbtV — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 25, 2020

Beckham was down in pain after hurting his knee and limped to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Beckham would undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that Beckham is feared to have a “major” injury.

The 27-year-old did not have any catches before exiting the game. Beckham entered the game with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns on the season. It’s awful that this would happen to him, especially after he expressed thoughts for all the players who were injured early in the season.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc sa 2.0