Rams executive makes telling comment about Odell Beckham

The Los Angeles Rams have given another strong indication that they want to bring Odell Beckham Jr. back into the fold for 2022.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff sounded optimistic that Beckham would return for the Rams for 2022. Demoff indicated that salary was the main reason Beckham hadn’t already been signed, but that the Rams “love” Beckham and want him to return.

“If we didn’t have a salary cap, we could’ve signed Odell months ago and would’ve loved to,” Demoff told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “Is it a multi-year deal, is it a one-year deal? All kinds of variables that come into Odell.

“The one variable that hasn’t changed is how much we love him and want him to be there. I think he’s expressed, over social, his desire to be here. Am I optimistic we can get a deal done over time? Yes.”

Demoff probably wouldn’t say this publicly if he didn’t think there was a strong chance Beckham would return. The free agent wide receiver tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, which has definitely impacted his free agent options.

Sean McVay has also been vocal about wanting to retain Beckham. The wide receiver has previously indicated that feeling is mutual, and it certainly seems like a reunion is going to happen at some point.