 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 9, 2022

Report reveals potential Odell Beckham Jr. return date

October 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Odell Beckham Jr. in a blue jersey

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been said about who Odell Beckham Jr. will play for once he fully recovers from his ACL injury. However, it is still unknown when Beckham will actually be able to play. On Sunday, however, we got a potential hint on that answer.

Beckham is targeting a mid-November return to action, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. With that in mind, Beckham is not expected to sign anytime soon, and will likely wait until he is closer to being ready to choose his destination. That raises the potential of a real competition to sign the wide receiver at a point in the season when that sort of help is rarely available.

Where Beckham ultimately plays remains a mystery. It is no secret that he wants to land with a contender, and recently seemed to indicate five teams on his radar.

Beckham certainly has the potential to provide a huge boost wherever he lands. The 29-year-old certainly bolstered the Los Angeles Rams upon signing last year, catching five touchdown passes in eight games. Plenty of teams would covet that kind of output late in the season, so interest should be high.

Article Tags

Odell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus