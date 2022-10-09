Report reveals potential Odell Beckham Jr. return date

Much has been said about who Odell Beckham Jr. will play for once he fully recovers from his ACL injury. However, it is still unknown when Beckham will actually be able to play. On Sunday, however, we got a potential hint on that answer.

Beckham is targeting a mid-November return to action, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. With that in mind, Beckham is not expected to sign anytime soon, and will likely wait until he is closer to being ready to choose his destination. That raises the potential of a real competition to sign the wide receiver at a point in the season when that sort of help is rarely available.

Where Beckham ultimately plays remains a mystery. It is no secret that he wants to land with a contender, and recently seemed to indicate five teams on his radar.

Beckham certainly has the potential to provide a huge boost wherever he lands. The 29-year-old certainly bolstered the Los Angeles Rams upon signing last year, catching five touchdown passes in eight games. Plenty of teams would covet that kind of output late in the season, so interest should be high.