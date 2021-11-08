Report: Odell Beckham Jr has 1 NFC team he prefers to join

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday as part of an agreement he reached with the team. He is hoping to clear waivers to become a free agent, after which he reportedly has a preferred team he wants to join.

Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio reported on “Football Night in America” Sunday that Beckham’s preference is to join the Seattle Seahawks. Florio mentioned two other teams Odell likes: the 49ers and Saints.

All three teams are in the NFC, and two are in the NFC West.

Beckham needs to clear waivers first before one of those teams could sign him as a free agent. And there is no guarantee that Beckham and the $7.25 million he is owed won’t be claimed. However, Beckham may be trying to fix things in his favor by floating rumors that he will be a problem if claimed by a team he does not prefer.

Seattle is 3-5 but should be getting quarterback Russell Wilson back soon. The Saints are 5-3 while the Niners are 3-5. The Saints might not be too desirable given their quarterback situation, despite their winning record.

Any team that adds Beckham knows he comes with a warning: buyer beware.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Cle Week 2