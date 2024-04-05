Odell Beckham Jr responds to Miami Dolphins rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. responded on Friday to the rumors tying him to the Miami Dolphins.

There was talk about Beckham potentially joining the Dolphins. Current Dolphins star receiver reportedly posted a photo of OBJ on his Snapchat account and teased that Beckham would be signing with the Dolphins.

Then on ESPN’s “NFL Live” Friday, Jeremy Fowler said “the Miami Dolphins are trying pretty hard to sign Odell Beckham.”

Fowler said the Dolphins have offered Beckham a contract, and possibly made him two offers.

“They’ve made him, I’m told, at least one contract offer, possibly two. They’ve been in contact with him and his representatives. They’re not quite there yet. There has not been that financial gulf bridged. So I’m told Beckham is willing to wait if he has to just a little bit,” Fowler said.

All of those rumors made their way back to Beckham, who responded via his X account.

“Lol I’m Confused (sic) today did I sign somewhere ? Errbody (sic) keep hittin me,” Beckham wrote on X.

The rumors of Beckham imminently joining the Dolphins were apparently news to him too.

Reports since last month had linked Beckham to the Dolphins. The 31-year-old receiver had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Ravens last season.