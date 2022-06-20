Report reveals when Odell Beckham Jr will return from knee injury

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent in part because he is still recovering from a major injury, and the star wide receiver is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up” Monday that the Los Angeles Rams remain optimistic they can sign Beckham to a new deal. Beckham is not in a huge rush to make a decision, however, likely because he could miss the first two months of the season while rehabbing his torn ACL.

“But Beckham could take his time here because talking to teams, they don’t expect Beckham to be healthy until October or maybe even November, as far as ‘full-go’ back from that ACL,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp. “So Beckham can take his time, maybe even wait until the first couple of weeks of the season, see who’s hot, who needs a receiver. He will likely go to a contender.”

Beckham tore the ACL in his right knee the Super Bowl. He tore the same ACL in 2020. The 29-year-old has suffered numerous significant injuries during his career, which has undoubtedly impacted the market for his services.

The Rams have been open about wanting to re-sign Beckham. Even if OBJ is weighing all options, he has indicated that the feeling is mutual. The two sides need to agree on money and obviously have not yet.

Beckham took a while to get going with the Rams, but he had 21 receptions and two touchdown catches during the playoffs. The Rams signed Allen Robinson this offseason and still have Cooper Kupp, but Beckham could be a dangerous No. 3 option for them if they bring him back.