Odell Beckham Jr. makes unusual claim about last season

Odell Beckham Jr. is going a little bit left with his latest claim.

The free agent receiver took to Twitter during the weekend with an unusual message. Beckham claimed that he played the entire second half of the 2021 NFL season “without an ACL.”

“Krazy [sic] thought,” he wrote. “really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i [swear].”

The ex-All-Pro Beckham had torn the ACL in his left knee back in 2020. He returned in time for the 2021 season but re-tore the ACL in the same knee during the Super Bowl (which Beckham’s LA Rams ended up winning).

It is unclear what exactly Beckham meant in his tweet. While Beckham did deal with shoulder and hip injuries in the 2021 season, he was never listed as having a knee injury during the year. There was also never an issue with Beckham’s right ACL, so perhaps he was saying that he played the second half of the year on one weakened or flat-out inoperative ACL (culminating with the full rupture in the Super Bowl). But that then begs the question of how Beckham passed his physical with the Rams when he signed with them if he was truly “without an ACL.”

In any case, the 29-year-old Beckham remains unsigned as concerns over how he will look after his second ACL tear are surely weighing on interested NFL teams. But at least there now seems to be a bit more clarity about when Beckham will be back on the field.