Odell Beckham Jr in danger of missing Week 13 with injury?

Odell Beckham Jr. has been limited in practice this week with an injury, and it is one that could sideline him in Week 13.

Beckham did not practice on Thursday due to a hip injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the ailment is not considered serious, but Beckham’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is “up in the air.”

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice yesterday with a hip injury, and his status for Sunday is now up in the air, source said. He was limited Wednesday, but DNP Thursday. It’s not considered a major issue, but some questions for this week about his availability. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

If Beckham is less than 100 percent and would benefit from rest, it makes sense to keep him out this week. The Jaguars are 2-9 this season and have little chance of beating a hungry Rams team on the road.

Beckham has just 24 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown this season. He has battled a number of injuries in recent years, but it doesn’t sound like the latest will keep him out wrong. According to Troy Aikman, the Rams have bigger issues to address than Beckham’s health.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports