Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video

Odell Beckham Jr. did not work out for teams when he took free-agent visits during the season, but the star wide receiver seems to be sending a message now that he is fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago.

Beckham shared a workout video on Instagram Monday that showed him make a sharp cut, catch a pass and sprint down the field. He appeared to be moving at full-speed and without any limitations at all.

Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee during the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl last year. The Dallas Cowboys openly wanted to sign him for the stretch run this season, but all of the buzz surrounding Beckham appeared to fizzle out when the 30-year-old chose not to run routes for teams. That led to concerns that he was less than 100 percent recovered from the knee injury and would not be able to contribute until 2023.

Heading into this offseason, Beckham will have to show teams that he is capable of making the types of explosive plays that made him one of the best players at his position before the injury. The workout video he shared may have been the start of him doing just that.