Odell Beckham Jr addressed airplane incident via Twitter

November 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. sent some tweets on Sunday morning that have new meaning now that we have some context.

Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight in Miami on Sunday morning. Police say that Beckham was unresponsive and not following the directions from the flight crew to fasten his seatbelt. There was concern for Beckham’s health after he was in and out of consciousness, and he was asked to leave the flight. He refused, so he was removed from the flight, and all the passengers had to leave the plane too.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll..,” Beckham wrote in one tweet.

“Never. In. My . Life,” he wrote in another tweet.

“I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP,” he added.

It’s unclear whether Beckham ended up flying back to Los Angeles following the incident. He was taken by police to the ticketing area following the incident.

Odell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
