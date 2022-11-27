Odell Beckham Jr addressed airplane incident via Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. sent some tweets on Sunday morning that have new meaning now that we have some context.

Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight in Miami on Sunday morning. Police say that Beckham was unresponsive and not following the directions from the flight crew to fasten his seatbelt. There was concern for Beckham’s health after he was in and out of consciousness, and he was asked to leave the flight. He refused, so he was removed from the flight, and all the passengers had to leave the plane too.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I've seen it alll..

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Never. In. My . Life

😂 comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP.

It’s unclear whether Beckham ended up flying back to Los Angeles following the incident. He was taken by police to the ticketing area following the incident.