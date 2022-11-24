Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land.

That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable. The free agent wide receiver was spotted in Miami attending the game between the Heat and the Washington Wizards.

🌟 Odell Beckham Jr. sitting courtside in Miami to watch Wizards vs. Heat! pic.twitter.com/afseQVVET4 — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2022

Does this mean Beckham is being courted by the Miami Dolphins? It’s possible, but highly unlikely. The Dolphins have not been linked to Beckham at all, and they have not been hurting for offensive weapons. With what Tua Tagovailoa has been doing, it certainly makes for an appealing destination, but not a likely one.

As for where Beckham could land, one NFC team in particular seems to be a far more likely candidate.